Coronavirus: India records 45,576 new cases, 585 deaths in 24 hours
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold an all-party meeting on Thursday in view of the surge in new infections in the Capital.
India recorded 45,576 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the the country’s total to 89,58,483. The toll rose to 1,31,578 with 585 more deaths. The number of active cases stood at 4,43,303. As many as 83,83,602 people have recovered from the disease so far
The number of deaths from the coronavirus in the United States has crossed 2.5 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The country’s tally stood at 1,15,25,149. Europe’s Covid-19 cases fell last week for the first time in over three months, but deaths continued to rise, AFP reported, citing data from the World Health Organization.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold an all-party meeting on Thursday in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the Capital. The Capital reported a record 131 deaths on Wednesday. The city’s tally rose to 5,03,084 as it reported 7,486 new cases in the last 24 hours.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.61 crore people and killed 13,48,348, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 3.60 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.20 am: India records 45,576 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the the country’s total to 89,58,483. The toll rises to 1,31,578 with 585 more deaths. The number of active cases stood at 4,43,303. As many as 83,83,602 people have recovered from the disease so far
8.43 am: Europe’s Covid-19 cases fell last week for the first time in over three months, but deaths continued to rise, AFP reports, citing data from the World Health Organization.
8.36 am: Mizoram reports 32 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which take its tally to 3,513, including. The state’s toll stands at five.
8.35 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold an all-party meeting on Thursday in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the Capital.
Also read
Coronavirus: Delhi registers record 131 deaths in a day, CM Arvind Kejriwal calls all-party meeting
8.33 am: Sikkim’s tally rose to 4,577 on Wednesday with 29 new cases, PTI reports. Three more deaths pushed the state’s toll to 95.
8.31 am: Odisha reported 866 new cases on Wednesday, which took its tally to 3,10,920, according to PTI.
8.30 am: The number of deaths from the coronavirus in the United States rises to 2,50,483, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The country’s tally stands at 1,15,25,149.
8.29 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- Drug manufacturer Pfizer on Wednesday announced that the phase three study of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate being developed in collaboration with German biotechnology company BioNTech has met all “primary efficacy endpoints”. The vaccine was 95% effective in phase-3 study.
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal approved the Aam Aadmi Party government’s proposal to allow only 50 guests at weddings, instead of the earlier limit of 200.
- The Capital on Wednesday registered 131 coronavirus deaths – its highest one-day count so far. The Capital’s tally rose to 5,03,084 as it reported 7,486 new cases in the last 24 hours.
- The Indian Council of Medical Research issued an advisory warning against “indiscriminate use” of the convalescent plasma therapy, as a treatment for the coronavirus infection.
- The United States Food and Drug Administration approved the first self-testing kit for home use for coronavirus that provides results within 30 minutes.