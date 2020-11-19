The Pune Municipal Corporation has warned of a second coronavirus wave in the city amid a steady rise in cases. The active cases in the city, which are currently around 4,300, may soon go beyond 19,500, Pune’s Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal said on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation registered 384 new cases, up from 163 cases on Tuesday and 137 on Monday. Wednesday’s cases were also more than double the number of recovered cases of 168. The number of active cases in the city was 4,386, while six deaths were reported, taking the toll to 4,401.

Agarwal on Tuesday asked people to take care, pointing out that the active cases in the city may go past the previous high of 17,781, which was recorded on September 20. “Appeal to Punekars is to take care and beat the virus,” she said in a tweet. “We have done it earlier and we will do it again.”

She also provided details of facilities such as intensive care unit beds and ventilators available in health facilities under the civic body.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol also said that they expect the coronavirus situation to worsen during winter, according to The Indian Express. “We all need to take extra care to avoid the possible worsening of the pandemic situation,” Mohol said. “We could avoid the second wave by fighting it together.”

The Pune Municipal Corporation has claimed that it has adequate facilities to deal with a possible second wave, in terms of isolation centres, oxygen beds, intensive care unit beds and ventilators.

Mumbai civic body holds meeting

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also held a review meeting with Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on the coronavirus situation in the city. Thackeray tweeted that preparations to control an “expected surge” in the number of cases was discussed.

On Wednesday, Mumbai registered 871 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 2,71,525. The toll reached 10,612 with 16 new deaths. The number of cases on Wednesday rose from 541 on Tuesday and 409 on Monday.

An official of the civic body said a final decision on whether New Year celebrations would be allowed in hotels and restaurants in the city will be taken next month following a review, according to the Hindustan Times.

“If there is a second wave or surge in the cases in December, we might limit the New Year celebrations accordingly,” the official said. Currently, restaurants and bars have been allowed to operate at 50% capacity in Mumbai.

Last week, the Maharashtra government’s health services directorate had issued a circular noting that a second wave of the pandemic was likely in January-February, according to PTI. The circular had asked authorities to ensure there is no complacency in testing and said labs should be functional in every district and municipal corporation limits.

India recorded 45,576 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the the country’s total to 89,58,483. The toll rose to 1,31,578 with 585 more deaths. The number of active cases stood at 4,43,303. As many as 83,83,602 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Even as India has reported fewer cases over the past few weeks, experts as well as leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have warned against complacency. They have urged people to continue to follow physical distancing rules as well as use masks and maintain hygiene.

