Coronavirus: India’s tally crosses 90 lakh with over 45,000 new cases
US President-elect Joe Biden ruled out a nationwide shutdown but insisted on a national mask mandate.
India recorded 45,882 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the the country’s total to 90,04,365. The toll rose to 1,32,162 with 584 more deaths. The number of active cases stood at 4,43,794. As many as 84,28,409 people have recovered from the disease so far.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.68 crore people and killed 13,59,599, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 3.64 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.30 am: US President-elect Joe Biden rules out a nationwide shutdown but insists on a national mask mandate, reports PTI. “…There is no circumstance which I can see that would require a total national shutdown,” he adds. “I think that would be counterproductive, but there are constraints in which the degree to which businesses can be open.”
9.20 am: India records 45,882 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the the country’s total to 90,04,365. The toll rose to 1,32,162 with 584 more deaths. The number of active cases stood at 4,43,794. As many as 84,28,409 people have recovered from the disease so far.
9.12 am: Tripura on Thursday reported 105 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 32,217, PTI reports. The toll from the disease in the state is 361.
9.10 am: Nagaland’s coronavirus tally went up to 10,460 after 94 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, reports PTI.
9.00 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday
- Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said that India can expect a coronavirus vaccine by December or early next year. The vaccine would cost Rs 500 to Rs 600 for the general public, he said.
- Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the Aam Aadmi Party government has ordered 90 private hospitals to reserve 60% of their total beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients. He added that this will lead to an increase of 2,644 beds in private hospitals for coronavirus treatment.
- The Centre sent four teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur to assist the states in strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures for the coronavirus. The teams will visit the districts reporting a high number of Covid casesa and aid their efforts in combating the infection.
- The Ahmedabad administration has decided to impose an indefinite night curfew amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the city. The curfew, from 9 pm to 6 am, will come into effect from Friday.
- The Union government announced its decision to reserve five seats in the Central pool in medical courses, MBBS and BDS for children of “Covid-19 warriors” for the academic year 2020-2021.
- The potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by the Oxford University and drug manufacturer AstraZeneca has produced strong immune responses in older adults, data published in medical journal The Lancet, showed.
- The Pune Municipal Corporation has warned of a second coronavirus wave in the city amid a steady rise in cases. The active cases in the city, which are currently around 4,300, may soon go beyond 19,500, Pune’s Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal said. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also held a review meeting with Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who said that preparations to control an “expected surge” in the number of Covid-19 cases was discussed.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an increase in fines for not wearing masks in the national Capital to Rs 2,000, from the existing penalty of Rs 500. Kejriwal said that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also agreed on the decision during a meeting.
- The Delhi High Court heavily criticised the Aam Aadmi Party-led government for not imposing timely restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus in the city, asking why it took the administration 18 days to “shake out of their slumber” and revise the limit on wedding guests from 200 to 50.