A look at the headlines right now:

PM Narendra Modi holds review meeting on Covid-19 vaccine strategy: He said that the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed. Coronavirus positivity rate fell by 5% in five days in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal: He also said that pollution was a leading factor in bringing the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic to the Capital. Attorney general gives consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: KK Venugopal said the comedian’s tweet deliberately insulted the chief justice and would be an equal insult to the Supreme Court. Sonia Gandhi names four senior ‘dissenting’ Congress leaders in party’s committees: The four senior leaders are P Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, and Ghulam Nabi Azad. Delhi experiences coldest November in 14 years as temperature dips to 7.5 degrees Celsius: Delhi had recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius in 2019, 10.5 degrees Celsius in 2018 and 7.6 degrees Celsius in 2017 in November. ‘Love jihad’ a ploy of BJP to divide nation on communal lines, says Ashok Gehlot: He said the idea to have a law over it goes against an individual’s right to personal liberty. Forces thwarted JeM’s efforts to ‘wreak major havoc and destruction’, says Modi: Four suspects, who were hiding in a truck, were killed after a three-hour gunfight with security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Nagrota. Maharashtra thinks of stopping flights, trains between Delhi, Mumbai as Covid cases rise in Capital: A similar decision on flight and train services between Delhi and Nagpur is also on the cards. Haryana minister Anil Vij becomes first volunteer in state to get trial dose of Covaxin: He is also the first Cabinet minister of any state government who has volunteered to take trial dose of a potential vaccine against Covid-19. US will rejoin WHO and Paris Climate Accord, says President-elect Joe Biden: He said that more than “punishing” China through measures like economic sanctions, it was more important for Beijing to understand “that they have got to play by the rules”.