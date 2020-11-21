Donald Trump Junior, the eldest son of United States’ incumbent President Donald Trump, has tested positive for coronavirus and is quarantining without symptoms, AFP reported on Saturday, quoting a spokesperson.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” his spokesperson said. “He has been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended Covid-19 guidelines.”

Trump Junior’s positive test follows a string of infections in the family and among people connected to the White House. Trump himself, his wife Melania Trump and their son Barron were all affected by the virus in October.

US top health expert Anthony Fauci even accused the the White House of holding a “super spreader event” in September, referring to the celebration for President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

On Friday, Andrew Giuliani, a White House aide and son of the Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, announced he had tested positive.

Like his father, Trump Junior too has been downplaying the pandemic, reported AFP. In a recent interaction with Fox News, he had said that the deaths from Covid-19, had fallen to “almost nothing”, even as the virus surged in the US and other parts of the world.

Meanwhile, with Trump refusing to concede defeat, President-elect Joe Biden and his team have been unable to coordinate with government officials on crucial continuity of issues like national security, but also on emergencies like a distribution plan for Covid-19 vaccines.

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases neared 5.8 crore on Saturday, with more than 1.19 crore cases being recorded in the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University.