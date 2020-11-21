At least four people died and five were admitted to a hospital on Friday after apparently consuming illicit liquor in Amilia village in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported, quoting District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami.

“A team of district officials reached Amilia village after receiving information about the deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor,” the official told reporters. Goswami, however, said that the exact cause of death can be confirmed only after autopsies and sample reports of the liquor.

The husband-wife duo who ran the liquor shop have been arrested based on initial evidence, according to NDTV.

Locals told the news channel that the victims consumed liquor from a shop on Friday night and fell ill soon after. They also said that the owners have three liquor shops in the area, despite facing a number of cases against them for selling smuggled liquor.