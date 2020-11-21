The big news: AIADMK confirms alliance with BJP during Amit Shah’s visit, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Comedian Bharti Singh was arrested after drugs raid at her home, and Punjab farmers will allow trains to resume for 15 days in state.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP-ADMK alliance to continue for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, says deputy CM during Amit Shah’s visit: Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to take place in 2021.
- Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB after questioning in drugs case: The anti-drug agency said in a statement that it had found 86.5 grams of drugs during raids at Singh’s home and office.
- Punjab farmers to allow trains to resume for 15-day period from Monday: The decision was announced after farmers’ unions met Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
- Private hospitals charged ‘exorbitant prices’ from patients during coronavirus pandemic, says parliamentary panel: It added that a sustainable pricing model could have saved many lives.
- MEA conveys ‘serious concerns’ to Pakistan about Jaish continuing attacks against India: India also repeated its demand that Pakistan stop supporting terrorism.
- Delhi court proposes mutual settlement in Priya Ramani-MJ Akbar case, seeks response from both: The Rouse Avenue District Court has asked both parties to respond on November 24.
- 38-year-old dentist murdered in her Agra home, children attacked too: A cable TV operator came to her house on the pretext of carrying out some work and killed her when she resisted his attempt to rob her.
- One killed, 20 injured in police firing at protest against resettlement of Bru community in Tripura: The crowd had blocked the highway in North Tripura’s Panisagar area.
- Pfizer applies for emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine in US, approval expected mid-December: Moderna is expected to be the next company to file a similar application.
- India aiming to cut its carbon footprint by up to 35%, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister also said India was working to double its oil refining capacity over the next five years.