Coronavirus: India reports 44,059 new cases, tally rises to 91.39 lakh
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that indigenous vaccine candidate Covaxin could complete its final trials in a month or two.
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 91,39,865 on Monday morning as it reported 44,059 new cases in 24 hours. The toll rose by 511 to 1,33,738. As many as 85,62,641 people have recovered so far.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that indigenous vaccine candidate Covaxin, being developed by Bharat Biotech, could complete its final trials in a month or two.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the 15th G20 summit convened by Saudi Arabia, called the pandemic an important event in human history. The prime minister called for decisive action that should not be restricted to economic recovery, trade, jobs, and focus on the planet’s preservation.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.85 crore people and killed 13,86,596, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 3.74 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.27 am: The authorities withdraw an order to close two markets in West Delhi till the end of the month over the violation of coronavirus safety guidelines, NDTV reports.
The Punjabi Basti market and the Janta market are situated in Nangloi area .
10.23 am: United Nations children’s agency UNICEF says it will ship nearly 2 billion [200 crore] doses vaccines to developing countries in a “mammoth operation” next year, Reuters reports.
10.21 am: Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Satish Dhupelia died of the coronavirus in Johannesburg on Sunday, according to PTI.
10.17 am: Russia says its Sputnik V vaccine will be cheaper than Moderna’s shot.
10.15 am: The district authorities in West Delhi on Sunday shut two markets in Nangloi area for violating COVID-19 safety guidelines, according to PTI.
9.27 am: Schools in some areas of rural Pune reopen, ANI reports.
9.18 am: Here is a look at India’s testing figures till Sunday.
9.14 am: Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya tests positive for the coronavirus.
9.08 am: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that indigenous vaccine candidate Covaxin, being developed by Bharat Biotech, could complete its final trials in a month or two, Reuters reports.
“We are in the process of developing our indigenous vaccines, in the process of completing our third-phase trials in the next one or two months,” Harsh Vardhan said.
9.06 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- India registered 45,209 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s tally to 90,95,806. The toll rose to 1,33,227 with 501 more deaths. The number of active cases stood at 4,40,962. So far, 85,21,617 people have recovered from the disease.
- The Centre decided to send high-level teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to support the states in their pandemic response and management. These states have been either reporting a rise in the number of active cases, the health ministry said.
- Drug manufacturer Moderna’s vaccine against the coronavirus will be priced between $25 (approximately Rs 1,854) and $37 (approximately Rs 2,744) per dose, depending on the amount ordered by governments, company’s Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said.
- The number of infections in the world stood at more than 5.80 crore, while more than 13.7 lakh people have died due to the pandemic, according to John Hopkins University data. There have also been 3,71,78,689 recoveries.