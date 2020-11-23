Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday hit back at Union minister Prakash Javadekar for releasing a booklet of allegations, called “chargesheet”, against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi-led government, The Hindu reported. He said that all the citizens of India must file chargesheets against the Bharatiya Janata Party instead, since it had not fulfilled the promises it made ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“If one has to file a chargesheet, it should be done against the BJP by 132 crore people for not giving 2 crore jobs every year for the last six years as promised by the party and not depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of every poor family,” Rao was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Rao asked the BJP if it will file chargesheets against his party for the work it had done. “Will you file chargesheets for setting up Annapurna centers, setting up CCTV cameras, installing LED lights or for resolving power issues and solving water problems, or for bringing investments to Hyderabad?” Rao, who is also the working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, asked at a roadshow, according to Deccan Chronicle.

The Telengana minister added that his party had been helping people amid the coronavirus crisis and the floods in the state, while the BJP and Congress were occupied somewhere else.

Javadekar, at a press conference on Saturday, had accused the TRS and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen of being involved in corruption, The New Indian Express reported. The BJP specifically flagged failures of the TRS-run Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Union Minister 4r Information Prakash Javdekar, Union Minister of state 4r Home G Kishan Reddy nd BJP MP nd Telangana president Bandi Sanjay released a 'Chargsheet' on TRS Government in Hyderabad on Sunday.@KrishnaRaoCHVM @Raj_TNIE @shibasahu2012 @XpressHyderabad @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/3o035ykZhx — R V K Rao (@RVKRao2) November 22, 2020

The BJP, in its “chargesheet”, had also asked the TRS whether it had any documents to substantiate its claims of spending Rs 67,000 crore on Hyderabad’s development.