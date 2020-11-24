Coronavirus: India’s tally rises to 91.7 lakh, Modi to meet CMs today to discuss vaccine strategy
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 91,77,840 on Tuesday morning as it reported 37,975 new cases in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 480 to 1,34,218. India’s recovered cases stood at 86,04,955, while the number of active cases was 4,38,667.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet the chief ministers of eight worst-hit states on Tuesday to review the coronavirus situation. He is also expected to meet the chief ministers of all states and Union Territories later to talk about the delivery of vaccines.
Several states, meanwhile, have begun to tighten rules as the pandemic situation worsens. Even though the number of daily cases has remained below 50,000 for a few weeks, several cities have witnessed a surge in cases, leading to stricter restrictions on entry to cities, public gatherings as well as night curfews.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.91 crore people and killed 13,95,176, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 3.78 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.31 am: The World Health Organization on Monday said that its experts would soon be able to travel to China to help investigate the origins of Covid-19, AFP reports.
“We fully expect and have reassurances from our Chinese government colleagues that the trip to the field... will be facilitated, and as soon as possible,” WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said at a press briefing. “We need to be able to have the international team join our Chinese colleagues... and look at the results and the outcomes of (their) studies and verify the data on the ground.”
9.28 am: National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah will be in self-isolation for another week, as a member of their household staff tested positive for Covid-19, PTI reports.
9.25 am: Policemen in Gurugram will now attend weddings to keep a check on violation of safety norms, The Tribune reports. They will also impose fines for the violation of rules.
9.20 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, meanwhile, directed officials to make preparations for vaccination drives, including setting up the cold chain by December 15, Hindustan Times reports.
9.17 am: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state and noted that even the slightest carelessness could be dangerous, according to PTI.
9.05 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal orders the immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for new intensive care unit beds in the Capital, ANI reports. A BiPAP machine helps push air into patients’ lungs.
The Himachal Pradesh government has imposed night curfew in Mandi, Shimla Kullu and Kangra, between November 24 and December 15. Only 50% class 3 and class 4 government employees will attend offices till December 31.
The Maharashtra government on Monday said that people coming from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa will be turned back if they have symptoms of the coronavirus. “The passengers without symptoms will be allowed entry,” the government said in an order. “Passengers with symptoms shall have the option of turning back and going to their home to recuperate.”
The Uttar Pradesh government revised its guidelines for public gatherings and limited the number of guests at wedding ceremonies to a maximum of 100. This is down from 200 guests, which the government had permitted on October 15, but with proper safety protocols.
Several areas in Gujarat are also facing night curfews.
8.15 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet the chief ministers of eight worst-hit states on Tuesday to review the coronavirus situation, NDTV reports. He is also expected to meet the chief ministers of all states and Union Territories later to talk about the delivery of vaccines.
The meetings are expected to begin around 10.30 am.
8.10 am: Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.91 crore people and killed 13,95,176, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 3.78 crore people have recovered from the infection.
8 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- India’s coronavirus tally rose to 91,39,865 on Monday morning as it reported 44,059 new cases in 24 hours. The toll rose by 511 to 1,33,738. As many as 85,62,641 people have recovered so far.
- Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca on Monday said that its coronavirus vaccine candidate showed an average efficacy of about 70%.
- After the announcement, Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said a minimum of 100 million doses of the vaccine would be available by January.
- The Supreme Court on Monday directed the governments of Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Assam to submit status reports within two days on the coronavirus situation in their respective states. A three-judge bench of Justices RS Reddy, Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah was hearing a suo motu case on Covid-19 treatment and dignified handling of the dead, amid a surge in infections in multiple states. The court noted that the coronavirus situation in the country was likely to become worse and that all states must be prepared for it.
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Monday assured the industry that the momentum of economic reforms will continue to make India a hotspot of global investment.“India has turned the crisis created by Covid-19 pandemic into an opportunity to push the economic reforms, which remained pending for decades,” Sitharaman said.
- Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain says stubble burning made the coronavirus situation worse in the national Capital and contributed to increased deaths.
- The Delhi High Court on Monday asked Air India to consider paying at least one month’s salary to its contractual pilots, whose services were suspended in April and eventually terminated in August. The court told the airline that it cannot leave its employees to “hang high and dry”.
- Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi died on Monday. He was 86. Gogoi had been admitted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital since November 2 with post-Covid complications and was on non-invasive ventilation. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 25 and was discharged from the hospital on October 25.