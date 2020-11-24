Severe cyclonic storm Nivar is likely to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday, ANI reported, citing the India Meteorological Department. As many as 30 teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deputed for rescue operations as the region braces for heavy rain and high-speed winds, according to PTI.

“Cyclone Nivar is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during 25th November 2020 evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph [kilometres per hour] gusting to 120 kmph,” the weather department said.

The cyclone is also likely to affect the coast of Andhra Pradesh. An unidentified NDRF official told PTI that 12 teams have been pre-deployed for rescue work, while 18 were on standby.

The weather department issued a red alert in Tamil Nadu and directed the authorities to prepare for very heavy rain in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts, The Hindu reported. Parts of Cuddalore, Perambalur, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai are also likely to receive heavy rain.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami held a meeting with officials on Monday to go over the measures to handle the impact of the storm, according to the newspaper. He directed the officials to move people living in low-lying areas to relief camps and ensure that coronavirus-related safety norms are followed there.

Palaniswami also instructed civic bodies to be equipped with lorries, tree-removal machines and other tools, specifically in districts that lie in the cyclone’s path.

Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force, meanwhile, will deploy police and home guard personnel at coastal area, The Times of India reported. Fire services personnel have also been on standby.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Minister D Jayakumar on Monday said that 146 fishing boats, in the waters of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, were asks to return to Chennai or the Krishnapatnam port in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district, according to The Hindu.