The big news: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on alert as cyclone Nivar moves closer, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The UP Cabinet cleared an ordinance to check unlawful conversions, and PM Modi asked states to ensure the Covid-19 vaccine is available to all.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Tamil Nadu declares public holiday on Wednesday as cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify: The NDRF said that it has positioned 22 teams in areas likely to be affected by the cyclone in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.
- Uttar Pradesh Cabinet clears ordinance to check cases of forced conversions amid ‘love jihad’ row: State Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said the ordinance has a maximum penalty of Rs 50,000 and a 10-year jail term to prevent unlawful conversions.
- ‘Priority to ensure vaccine to all’, says Modi, asks states to make necessary arrangements: Meanwhile, the health minister said that India might not need the Pfizer vaccine.
- Centre bans 43 mobile apps, cites threat to India’s security and sovereignty: Most apps owned by Chinese companies are among those banned.
- Kangana Ranaut, her sister will appear before Mumbai Police on January 8, rules Bombay HC: They have been accused of creating communal tension with their social media posts.
- ED raids on Pratap Sarnaik is vendetta for taking stand against Arnab Goswami, claims Shiv Sena: Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate detained Sarnaik’s son Vihang Sarnaik after conducting raids in connection with an alleged money-laundering case.
- Haryana Police detained a dozen farmer leaders ahead of ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, says Yogendra Yadav: The Swaraj India president said the state government would make the excuse of the coronavirus to stop the farmers’ agitation.
- Priya Ramani and MJ Akbar refuse mutual settlement in defamation case: Ramani’s counsel categorically told a Delhi court that she stood by her statement and if Akbar wanted to withdraw the complaint, he may do so.
- Kerala moves Supreme Court against leasing out Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani Group: The state government has challenged a Kerala High Court order against intervention into the matter.
- Kerala HC bars activist Rehana Fathima from expressing views for referring to beef as ‘gomatha’: Justice Thomas said the fact that Fathima has been arrested and detained twice in the past has not led to an improvement in her conduct.