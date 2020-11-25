Cyclone Nivar, which is expected to turn into a “very severe cyclonic storm”, may make landfall on Wednesday evening between Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry, reported NDTV.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said that the cyclonic storm may bring extremely heavy rainfall and winds between 120 kmph and 130 kmph. In anticipation of the cyclone, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry announced public holidays on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that the cyclone will likely cross the Tamil Nadu coast late on Wednesday evening. The IMD said that that Cyclone Nivar will turn into a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed between 120-130 km per hour gusting to 145 kmph.

The weather department has issued a red alert in seven districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, according to The New Indian Express.

“The cyclone has gradually intensified and wind speed has increased so the warnings have changed,” K Sathi Devi, head of the national weather forecasting centre told Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh is also on high alert ahead of the cyclone’s landfall. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with district authorities and the police.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has allowed essential services to function. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami urged people to stay indoors, adding that more than 4,000 “vulnerable” locations were identified and local authorities had been told to ensure people’s safety.

The state is also monitoring water levels of four reservoirs – Cholavaram, Red Hills, Chembarambakkam, and Poondi. In 2015, floods had claimed 289 lives, submerged 23.25 lakh homes, disrupted power and telecommunication services, caused extensive damage to public and private property and brought the city to a standstill for several days.

“We are ensuring clear channels for smooth flow of water and safe storage in large lakes,” state Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar said.

A National Disaster Response Force team visited Chidambaram in Cuddalore district on Tuesday night.

With the outbreak of Covid-19, rescue has become a tedious effort. Relief centers were doubled to 8,813, which can accommodate 2.5 lakh people in light of physical distancing guidelines. “We didn’t want the relief camps to end up becoming super spreaders,” state Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Tamil Nadu Disaster Management and Mitigation Phanindra Reddy told the Hindustan Times.

Around 16 districts of the state, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur and Thanjavur may receive heavy to very heavy rains, reported The Hindu. Chennai on Tuesday received heavy rainfall with waterlogging in certain parts of the city.

Puducherry

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told NDTV on Tuesday that large gatherings were banned and public movement was forbidden between 9 pm and 6 am on Thursday. He added that non-essential shops and services would also be shut.

The administration has opened up a round-the-clock control room coordinating with several teams and has set up 96 relief camps. Officials have strongly advised people to stay indoors.

The Indian Navy and the Coast Guard will deploy relief teams. NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said Delhi has deployed 22 relief and rescue teams in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, according to The Indian Express.