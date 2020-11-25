Coronavirus: India reports 44,376 new cases, tally crosses 92 lakh
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his country would have to wait for the vaccine as it did not have mass-production facilities.
India’s coronavirus count rose to 92,22,216 on Wednesday morning as it reported 44,376 new cases in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 481 to 1,34,699. India’s active cases stood at 4,44,746, while the recoveries reached 86,42,771.
The Maharashtra government decided to provide financial aid and 5 kilograms of ration to 5,600 sex workers in Mumbai every month.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his country would have to wait for the vaccine because the first inoculations to roll out are likely to be distributed where they are produced. He added that Canada did not have mass vaccine-production facilities like the US, UK and Germany.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.96 crore people and killed, 14,07,873, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 3.82 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.50 am: India’s coronavirus count rises to 92,22,216 on Wednesday morning as it reports 44,376 new cases in 24 hours. The country’s toll rises by 481 to 1,34,699. India’s active cases stand at 4,44,746, while the recoveries have reached 86,42,771.
9.45 am: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said that the citizens of his country will have to wait for the vaccine because the first inoculations to roll out are likely to be distributed in the country they are made in, according to AP.
He added that Canada did not have mass vaccine-production facilities like the US, UK and Germany.
9.40 am: The Maharashtra government has decided to provide financial aid and 5 kg of ration to 5,600 sex workers in Mumbai every month till the pandemic is over, The Indian Express reports.
9.35 am: Ambassadors and envoys from 100 countries will visit the Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals in Pune on December 4 to discuss vaccine development and distribution, PTI reports.
9.30 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- India’s coronavirus tally rose to 91,77,840 as it reported 37,975 new cases in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 480 to 1,34,218. India’s recovered cases stood at 86,04,955, while the number of active cases was 4,38,667.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the states to begin working on cold storage facilities for coronavirus vaccines and try to keep the positivity rate below 5%.
- Gujarat’s tally of coronavirus cases on Tuesday crossed the two-lakh mark, after 1,510 new cases took the state’s total to 2,00,409. This is the second time in three days that the state has reported over 1,500 infections in a day. The toll climbed to 3,892 with 16 more deaths reported in 24 hours.
- Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that there was no chance of opening schools any time soon in the national Capital due to the coronavirus pandemic. “No parent would want to send their children until they are assured that they will be safe,” Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said.
- Russian developers said that the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective. The second interim analysis of clinical trial data showed a 91.4% efficacy for the vaccine on day 28 after the first dose, with its efficacy being over 95%. The calculations are based on preliminary data obtained 42 days after the first dose. The cost of one dose of the vaccine will be less than $10 (approximately Rs 740) for international markets, according to CNBC.