The Indian Medical Association on Tuesday issued a statement demanding the withdrawal of a newly-introduced provision authorising post-graduate Ayurveda practitioners to perform general surgery related to ophthalmology and dental procedures.

Terming the decision as a “deceptive camouflage of mixing the systems of medicine”, the medical body rejected a clarification issued by the Ayush ministry on the matter.

“It is nothing but a blatant attempt at mixopathy and Khichdification of medical education and practice,” the Indian Medical Association asserted.

Last week, the Central Council of Indian Medicine, the regulatory body for the study and practice of Ayurveda in India, amended the Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016, to include the regulation to permit post-graduate students of Ayurveda to received training and practice of “shalya” and “shalakya”. While the former term refers to general surgery, the latter is related to diseases of ear, nose, throat, head, eye, and oro-dentistry.

Following a condemnation of the move by Indian Medical Association, the Ayush ministry issued a statement, clarifying that the amendment was specific to 58 surgical procedures only.

In its statement released on Tuesday, the Indian Medical Association suggested that the move cannot be seen in isolation and listed other decisions taken by government bodies in the similar vein.

Highlighting the chain of decisions by the government, the release mentioned the National Education Policy 2020 which speaks of medical pluralism and lateral entry “legitimising mixopathy” and the “One Nation, One System” policy to “officially mix all systems”.

“All the six hundred odd medical colleges of India are expected to turn out Hybrid doctors of a Khichdi medical system by 2030,” the medical body said. The statement also raised questions on whether “Ayush drugs” would be used for medical procedures like anaesthesia, post-operative care and infection control.

“Will it be a throwback to the 19th century septic wards?” the release enquired. “How will the government find adequate resources to create new infrastructure from nowhere to fend for this modern medicine B team?”

It added that the body was “prepared for the ensuing long drawn struggle” to resist the move and that the central working committee of the Indian Medical Association has been called for an emergency session.