India’s permanent envoy to the United Nations TS Tirumurti on Wednesday criticised Pakistan, saying that the country propagated a “dossier of lies” which gave it “zero credibility”. The reaction came the day Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram submitted a dossier to Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

“Concocting documents and peddling false narratives is not new to Pakistan, host to world’s largest number of UN proscribed terrorists and entities,” Tirumurti tweeted. “Remember Abbottabad!”

Abbottabad refers to the city where al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden was hiding for years till he was killed in an operation by the US Navy Seals in May 2011.

The “dossier of lies” presented by Pakistan enjoys zero credibility.



Concocting documents and peddling false narratives is not new to Pakistan, host to worlds largest number of UN proscribed terrorists and entities.



Remember Abbottabad!@MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @PMOIndia — PR UN Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) November 24, 2020

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday met top officials of a few nations, including the United States and Russia, to reportedly brief them about the attack in Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir. On November 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Indian security forces had thwarted a terror attack by eliminating four militants from the Jaish-e-Mohammed group. The four suspects, who were hiding in a truck, were killed after a three-hour gunfight with security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Nagrota on Thursday morning.

On November 16, India had criticised Pakistan at the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly for making “irrelevant and irresponsible” statements and said the country had become “Pavlovian” with its predictable reactions to discussions about New Delhi at the global platform.

This came after Pakistan alleged that India does not qualify to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council because of its alleged human rights violations along the Line of Control and in Jammu and Kashmir.