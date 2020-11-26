Covid-19: India records over 44,000 new daily cases; US registers over 2,400 deaths in 24 hours
This is the highest daily toll in the United States in six months.
India’s Covid-19 tally on Thursday has reached 92,66,705 with 44,489 new infections. There are 4,52,344 active cases and 8,67,9,138 recoveries, while the toll went up by 524 to 1,35,223.
Meanwhile, the United States has registered over 2,400 deaths in 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally. This is the highest daily toll in six months as the festival of Thanksgiving began.
The Union home ministry on Wednesday asked states to consult before imposing lockdowns at state, district, sub-division or city levels. The states are however allowed to impose local restrictions like night curfews. The new guidelines will be in effect from December 1 to December 31.
The coronavirus has infected more than 6.03 crore people and killed, 14,20,462 in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 3.86 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.40 am: The World Health Organization says that the coronavirus pandemic is not an excuse to not getting enough exercise, reports AFP. The world health body warns that even before the outbreak many were getting very little physical activity.
9.30 am: The United States has registered more than 2,400 deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally. This is the highest daily toll in six months as Thanksgiving began, reports AFP.
9.20 am: India’s tally has reached 92,66,705 with 44,489 new infections. There are 4,52,344 active cases, 8,67,9,138 recoveries. The toll goes up by 524 to 1,35,223.
9.15 am: The Centre has initiated a Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing and delivery ecosystem to cater to the demand, reports PTI, citing Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
9.10 am: In Uttarakhand, the maximum permissible cost for the Rapid Antigen Test across laboratories has been fixed at Rs 679, reports ANI.
9.05 am: A total of 13,516 persons (0.24%) of the 5.73 million tested during the Delhi government’s ongoing door-to-door survey, were found to have symptoms of Covid-19 till Tuesday, while 1,178 persons have tested positive for the disease, according to a report in the Hindustan Times. The survey is likely to conclude on Thursday.
9 am: Drug maker AstraZeneca and Oxford University have acknowledged a manufacturing error that is raising concern about the preliminary results of their experimental vaccine, reports Hindustan Times.
Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- India’s coronavirus count rose to 92,22,216 as it reported 44,376 new cases in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 481 to 1,34,699. India’s active cases stood at 4,44,746, while the recoveries reached 86,42,771.
- In a fresh set of guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution, the Ministry of Home Affairs asked states to consult before imposing lockdowns at state, district, sub-division or city levels. The states are however allowed to impose local restrictions like night curfews.
- Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh imposed a 15-day night curfew in all cities and towns from December 1. He also doubled the fine for not wearing masks and flouting guidelines.
- China’s leading vaccine producer China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) said it has applied with the country’s regulators to market its Covid-19 vaccine.
- The United States announced its plans to distribute 6.4 million (64 lakh) doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the first week after it is cleared for emergency use, which is likely next month.