Farm laws protest: Police use water cannons, fire tear gas at farmers near Delhi-Haryana Border
Dramatic scenes unfolded at the border as the farmers threw barricades set up by the police into a river.
The police on Thursday used water cannons and tear gas on farmers gathered at Delhi-Haryana border near Ambala, as they tried to reach Delhi to protest against the Centre’s farm laws.
Dramatic scenes unfolded at the border as the farmers threw barricades set up by the police into a river. They also clashed with the police on a bridge. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke out against the use of force on the farmers. He said that the farmers had the right to protest peacefully, but they were being treated in an unjust manner.
Live updates
12.29 pm: While farmers continue to march towards Delhi, simultaneous protests are being held by members of 10 central trade unions, who have given a call for a nationwide strike. The workers say they are protesting against the Centre’s “anti-farmer and anti-labour policies”.
12.03 pm: Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav says he would like to apologise to commuters facing troubles due to the farmers’ march, NDTV reports. “Farmers are fighting for their lives and livelihoods, please put up with us, forgive us,” he says.
11.51 am: The farmers say the Haryana Police trying to suppress peaceful protesters is condemnable, PTI reports. “We are protesting in a peaceful manner, but they want to prevent us from using our democratic right to protest,” one of the protesting farmers tells the news agency.
11.41 am: The protesting farmers throw stones at the police.
11.35 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticises the use of force on the farmers. “The farmers are protesting against the Centre’s three agricultural laws,” he tweets. “Instead of rolling back the bills, the farmers are being stopped from protesting peacefully. Water cannons are being used on them. Such atrocity on farmers in wrong.”
11.34 am: The police use water canons on the protesting farmers near Ambala in Haryana.
11.27 am: The farmers dismantle barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala.
11.25 am: Haryana has sealed borders with Punjab on Thursday and Friday. Security arrangements were put in place with barricades, water cannons and riot vehicles kept ready to thwart the protest march, reported NDTV. Prohibitory orders will be implemented in the state. Bus service going to and coming from Punjab were also suspended for the next two days.
Protestors from Punjab camped at Delhi’s border with Haryana for the night. The farmers, who are carrying ration, wood, vegetables, for the demonstration, said they will hold sit-in protests wherever stopped. BKU (Ekta-Ugarhan) General Secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said they are “ready for the battle, which may last long”.
11.20 am: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that no train will cross borders to enter Gurugram, Noida, and other NCR towns till 2 pm on Thursday.
“Due to kisan rally call for Delhi, on the request of Delhi Police and to avoid overcrowding in view of ongoing Covid pandemic, services will be regulated tomorrow from resumption early in the morning till 2 pm through loops,” DMRC tweeted. “After 2 pm, services will run on all lines from end to end.”
11.10 am: Farmers from 500 groups will march to the Capital through five highways. In East Delhi, local and paramilitary forces will guard major roads and small borders. “There’s heavy deployment at Ghazipur border, DND and Chilla,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said. The police official added that the borders weren’t sealed and they were allowing people to go, and will create traffic diversions for the public.
11 am: Farmers from Punjab assembled at Haryana’s border with Delhi on Thursday morning, following which the police in the national Capital stepped up their patrol and said that they had denied all requests from farmers’ groups.
On Wednesday, thousands of farmers from Haryana’s Ambala district began a protest march towards Delhi against the Centre’s new agriculture laws. The farmers were undeterred even as the Haryana Police set up road barricades and diversions on the highways to prevent them from reaching the national Capital as part of their “Delhi Chalo’’ march. The protesting farmers have threatened to block all roads to Delhi if authorities stop them during their march.
The new farming laws
The three ordinances – Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Assurance and Farm Service Ordinance 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 – were passed in September. They were signed into laws by President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27.
Weeks later, protests against the laws continue to be staged in many parts of the country. Taken together, the three legislations loosen regulations on the sale, pricing and storage of agricultural produce. They allow farmers to sell outside mandis notified by the Agricultural Produce Market Committee. They enable contract farming through deals with private sector companies. They take food items like cereals and pulses off the list of essential commodities, lifting stock limits on such produce.
The government claims the new laws would give farmers the freedom to sell in the open market. But farmers disagree. They say the laws will weaken the minimum support price mechanism under which the government buys agricultural produce, leave farmers to the mercy of market forces and threaten food security.
The central government has asked farmers, who want the new farm laws to not be implemented, for a second round of negotiations on December 3. The representatives of farmers’ unions from Punjab on November 13 met Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar after being invited for talks.