The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday extended the curbs on use of high-speed internet services in the Union Territory till December 11, citing “continued attempts from across the border” to disrupt the upcoming District Development Council elections, among other reasons.

Earlier this month, the government had extended the ban till November 26 across the Union Territory, except in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts.

In an order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Jammu and Kashmir’s Principal Secretary, a copy of which has been accessed by Scroll.in, the government said there are “well founded apprehensions” of efforts from Pakistan to cause “public disaffection, recruitment in the terrorists’ ranks as well as infiltration attempts”. The order said such attempts are dependent on high-speed Internet.

The order also noted a rise in terrorist activities and mentioned recent incidents at Ban Toll Plaza, Nagrota, Jammu, Parimpora and Srinagar.

The first ever District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in eight phases between November 28 and December 22.

Internet services were cut off in Jammu and Kashmir last year on August 5, hours before the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution and split the state into two Union Territories. The low-speed or 2G internet service on mobile phones was restored on January 25, although outages continue to be imposed intermittently amid a complete ban on 4G network.