Farm laws protest: Haryana Police claim they acted with ‘great restraint’, farmers attacked first
The police on Thursday night used water cannons and tear gas on farmers gathered at the Delhi-Haryana border near Ambala, as they tried to reach the Capital.
The Haryana Police used water cannons and tear gas on farmers gathered at the Delhi-Haryana border near Ambala, as they tried to reach the Capital. However, Haryana police chief Manoj Yadava said the protestors attacked first.
The three ordinances – Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Assurance and Farm Service Ordinance 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 – were passed in September. They were signed into laws by President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27.
Taken together, the three legislations loosen regulations on the sale, pricing and storage of agricultural produce. The government claims the new laws would give farmers the freedom to sell in the open market. But the farmers say the laws will weaken the minimum support price mechanism and leave them at the mercy of private players.
Live updates
7.55 am: Union minister Rajnath Singh and Narendra Tomar appealed for calm, reports the Hindustan Times. Both said they were ready to discuss all the outstanding issues with the protestors.
7.49 am: “It is expected that more than 50,000 farmers will be standing at the Delhi border by today [Thursday] evening,” Samyukt Kisan Morcha and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said on Thursday. “The numbers are expected to swell through the night as thousands of tractors and trolleys are carrying farmers, women and children from interior areas of Punjab.”
7.46 am: Farmers participating in the “Delhi Chalo” march stayed overnight at the toll at Panipat Highway, reports ANI.
7.30 am: Haryana Police chief Manoj Yadava on Thursday said that the farmers protesting against the new farm bills had attacked officers first, who acted with “great restraint”, reports NDTV.
The new farming laws
Weeks later, protests against the laws continue to be staged in many parts of the country. Taken together, the three legislations loosen regulations on the sale, pricing and storage of agricultural produce. They allow farmers to sell outside mandis notified by the Agricultural Produce Market Committee. They enable contract farming through deals with private sector companies. They take food items like cereals and pulses off the list of essential commodities, lifting stock limits on such produce.
The central government has asked farmers, who want the new farm laws to not be implemented, for a second round of negotiations on December 3. The representatives of farmers’ unions from Punjab on November 13 met Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar after being invited for talks.
Here are the updates from Thursday:
- The Haryana Police used water cannons and tear gas on farmers gathered at the Delhi-Haryana border near Ambala, as they tried to reach the Capital. Dramatic scenes unfolded at the border as the farmers threw barricades set up by the police into a river. They also clashed with the police on a bridge.
- Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that the Haryana government’s use of force on farmers protesting peacefully was a “sad irony” on Constitution Day. He said that the farmers had been peacefully protesting in his state for two months without any trouble.
- Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the Haryana government for trying to stop protesting farmers from reaching Delhi, terming the attempt as “Punjab’s 26/11”.
- Opposition leaders strongly criticised the use of water cannons and tear gas on farmers marching to Delhi to protest against the Centre’s agriculture laws. Dramatic scenes unfolded at the Delhi-Haryana border as farmers clashed with the police, undeterred by the winter chill and rain.
- Delhi Metro services from the National Capital Region will remain suspended due to the farmers protest march against the Centre’s new farm laws. However, officials said metro services will be available from Delhi towards the NCR sections.