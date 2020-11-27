A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea on Thursday met with an accident around 5 pm, reported India Today, citing a statement from the Indian Navy.

“A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea met with an accident at about 1700 hrs on 26 Nov 20,” the Navy statement said, according to ANI. “One pilot recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.”

More details are awaited.