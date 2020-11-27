India’s Gross Domestic Product growth rate contracted by 7.5% for the second quarter (July-October) of the current financial year, government data showed on Friday. With this, the country’s economy slipped into a technical recessionary phase for the first time ever.

India’s economy had contracted by an unprecedented 23.9% in the first quarter (April-June) of this financial year, after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent economic slowdown. Technically, a country’s economy is said to hit recession when its GDP growth is negative for two consecutive quarters or more.

The second quarter GDP numbers are below the Reserve Bank of India’s estimation, made earlier this month. The central bank in a bulletin had predicted that the growth rate will contract by 8.6% in the second quarter.

The RBI had, however, noted that the contraction is “ebbing with gradual normalisation in activities and expected to be short-lived”.

Earlier on Friday, government data showed that India’s fiscal deficit in October stood at Rs 9.53 lakh crore, or 126.7% of the budgeted target for the whole fiscal year, reported Reuters.

The Indian economy, which was already slowing down before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, dipped to all-time lows, in terms of GDP numbers in the first quarter with economic activities stalled due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in March. Various financial institutions have predicted that India will register a negative growth rate in the full financial year 2020-21.

Last week, global forecasting firm Oxford Economics said in a report on Thursday that India will be the world’s worst-affected among the major economies even after the coronavirus pandemic weakens.