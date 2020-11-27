Peoples Democratic Party leader Waheed Parra was remanded to 15 days of National Investigation Agency custody on Friday, PTI reported. Parra was arrested earlier this week in an alleged terror case related to suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh.

Parra was taken to Jammu and produced before an NIA court on Friday in a case related to his alleged “close links” with Irfan Shafi Mir, who was arrested along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu and Singh.

After his arrest on Wednesday, the NIA produced Parra in a Delhi court on Thursday and sought a transit remand for his production before a designated court in Jammu, PTI reported quoting officials.

During the investigation into Singh’s association with Hizbul Mujahideen, the NIA reportedly came across phone records of Mir which showed that he was in close contact with Parra, the officials said. They further said that Mir claimed during questioning that Parra sought his support during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for his party candidate and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

‘Arrested on baseless charges,’ says Mufti

Earlier during the day, Mufti tweeted saying that she was “illegally detained” and was refused permission for two days to visit Parra’s family.

“Their cruelty knows no bounds,” Mufti tweeted. “Waheed was arrested on baseless charges & I am not allowed to even console his family.”

Later she tweeted saying that press was barred from entering her residence, after she announced a press conference at 3 pm.

“Kashmir is an open air prison where no one has the right to express their opinion,” Mufti tweeted.