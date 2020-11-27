A look at the headlines right now:

India’s GDP fell by 7.5% in July-September, economy in technical recession for first time ever: A country’s economy is said to hit recession when its GDP growth is negative for two consecutive quarters or more. Delhi government stands with farmers, will take care of them, say AAP leaders: Meanwhile, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh urged the Centre to hold talks with the farmers immediately as situation is out of control. Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari resigns as Bengal minister, BJP says its doors open: While the TMC leader has given up his ministerial position, he remains a Trinamool legislator as he is yet to resign from the state Assembly. BJP nominates former Deputy CM Sushil Modi for bye-poll to Rajya Sabha seat: The seat fell vacant after the demise of Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan on October 8. Mehbooba Mufti says she has been illegally detained again, daughter also placed under house arrest: The PDP chief said the government had barred the media from entering her residence in Srinagar to attend her press conference. Bombay HC quashes civic body’s demolition notice to Kangana Ranaut: The court added that Ranaut was allowed to make her property habitable. Court pulls up prison authorities for not responding to activist Anand Teltumbde’s plea: The court made the remark after Teltumbde submitted that there had no been no reply to a petition he submitted in August. Pakistan approves chemical castration for rapists, sets up special courts for rape cases: The two ordinances are the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance, 2020 and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. ‘Mere Covid-19 guidelines not enough, Centre should take lead,’ says SC on enforcing protocols: The Supreme Court said the central government needed to ensure that all states followed standard operating procedures. Uddhav Thackeray warns BJP after ED raids on Shiv Sena leader: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and his son Vihang Sarnaik are facing allegations of money laundering.