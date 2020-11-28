India recorded 41,322 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the country’s total to 93,51,109. The toll rose to 1,36,200 with 485 more deaths, while the number of active cases stood at 4,54,940. So far, 87,59,969 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will later in the day visit Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune to review the coronavirus vaccine development work. The visits will be to get a “first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens”, his office said.

Modi’s review of the vaccine development comes a day after the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre for not enforcing coronavirus guidelines properly. The court noted that India was experiencing another wave of new cases, which was “uncontrollable”. It added that things were “going from bad to worse”, and that the Centre needed to ensure that states were following the protocol laid down.