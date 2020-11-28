Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to review the development and production of pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila’s potential coronavirus vaccine ZyCOV-D, reported ANI. The company had started phase 2 trials for its coronavirus vaccine in August.

Following his visit, PM Modi tweeted saying that he was briefed on the DNA-based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila.

“I compliment the team behind this effort for their work. Government of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey,” he tweeted.

Modi is scheduled to visit two more facilities of two other drug manufacturers – Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune – to review their potential vaccines, the prime minister’s office had said on Friday.

In a tweet, the PMO said that the visits and discussions with scientists will help the prime minister “get a first hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens”.

After his visit to Ahmedabad, the prime minister is scheduled to reach Pune in the afternoon, PTI reported on Friday. The Pune-based Serum Institute has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for a potential vaccine.

After this, the prime minister will leave for Hyderabad to visit Bharat Biotech’s facility. The biotechnology company is developing Covaxin, its Covid-19 vaccine, which is undergoing phase 3 trials. The facility is located at Genome Valley, around 50 km from Hyderabad.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday lauded Modi’s visit, comparing him to a “general” for leading the country’s efforts in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Pune district administration on Friday said the scheduled programme of foreign envoys visit to the city on December 4 has been cancelled. Nearly 100 envoys of different countries were scheduled to visit the Serum Institute and Genova Biopharmaceuticals to review the development of Covid-19 vaccines.