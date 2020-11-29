At least 30 security force personnel were killed in a suicide car bombing in Afghanistan’s central province of Ghazni on Sunday, AFP reported. Officials said fatalities could increase due to the intensity and location of the blast.

“Thirty bodies and 24 wounded people have been brought to hospital,” Baz Mohammad Hemat, director of Ghazni hospital, told AFP. “All of them are security personnel.”

Interior Ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian said a suicide bomber had detonated a vehicle full of explosives.

Local officials said that the blast hit a compound of the public protection force, a wing of the Afghan security forces, according to Reuters. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan has seen a rise in violent attacks even as the government and Taliban negotiators have been meeting in Qatar to try to broker a peace deal.