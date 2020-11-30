Coronavirus: With 38,772 cases, India’s tally crosses 94 lakh; toll rises to 1.37 lakh
The health ministry said that nearly 71% of deaths on Sunday came from eight states and Union territories.
India’s coronavirus count rose to 94,31,692 on Monday morning as it reported 38,772 new cases in 24 hours. The toll rose by 443 to 1,37,139. India’s active cases stood at 4,46,952, while the recoveries reached 88,47,600.
Meanwhile, United States scientist Anthony Fauci said the country should expect a “surge upon a surge” in Covid-19 cases as millions of travelers return home after the Thanksgiving holiday. The coronavirus has infected more than 6.26 crore people globally and killed over 14.58 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number is 1075.
Live updates
11.02 am: Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 related restrictions till December 30, reports ANI. State government also allows gatherings with 50% capacity of the facility, or up to 200 people.
11 am: Uttarakhand reduces number of people allowed in gatherings in closed spaces to 100, from 200, reports ANI.
10.57 am: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai released from hospital, following his treatment for Covid-19, reports the Hindustan Times.
10.05 am: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kiran Maheshwari dies at a hospital in Gurugram from the coronavirus, reports PTI. She was 59 years old. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and BJP state president Satish Poonia also expressed their condolences.
10 am: United States scientist Anthony Fauci says the country should expect a “surge upon a surge” in Covid-19 cases as millions of travelers return home after the Thanksgiving holiday, reports AFP.
9.55 am: A Singaporean woman, who was infected with the coronavirus in March when she was pregnant, has given birth to a baby with antibodies against the virus, according to Reuters. The child was born without the infection but has antibodies.
9.50 am: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city will reopen its school system to in-person learning and increase the number of days a week many children attend class, reports AP.
9.45 am: The health ministry says nearly 71% of deaths on Sunday came from eight states and Union territories, reports PTI. Delhi reports the highest number of deaths with 89 fatalities, followed by Maharashtra with 88 and West Bengal with 52.
9.40 am: The Rajasthan government imposes night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am within urban districts of 13 district headquarter towns from December 1 to 31, according to ANI. These districts are Bhilwara, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Kota, Pali, Jaipur, Sikar, Bikaner, Udaipur, Alwar, Nagore, Tonk and Ganganagar.
9.35 am: The Uttarakhand government limits the number of guests allowed at weddings to 100 from 200 as cases surge in the state, reports the Hindustan Times.
9.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams – Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy’s – involved in developing a Covid-19 vaccine later in the day, his office says.
Here are the top updates from Sunday
- India recorded 41,810 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the country’s tally to 93,92,919. The toll rose to 1,36,696 with 496 more deaths, while the number of active cases stood at 4,53,956. So far, 88,02,267 people have recovered from the disease in the country.
- The Serum Institute of India filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against a Chennai-based volunteer who took part in the coronavirus vaccine trial and alleged that it triggered an adverse reaction, including neurological impairment.
- Indian Council of Medical Research chief professor Balram Bhargava said that the health precautions related to the fight against the coronavirus will remain, and people will have to keep wearing masks even after a vaccine is available.
- The Indian Council of Medical Research said that it has tested 13,95,03,803 Covid-19 samples so far, including 12,83,449 on Saturday.