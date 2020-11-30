The Shiv Sena on Monday once again attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of using agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate for political purposes. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena said that the two central agencies should be sent to the border to “prove their valour”.

“The government thinks they can use ED and CBI to stop the Opposition,” the editorial stated. “Hence these agencies should be given an opportunity to prove their valour.”

The Sena has been vocal in suggesting that the Central government is using investigation agencies out of vendetta against Opposition leaders. Last week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned the BJP to not compel him to act against it, after the Enforcement Directorate raided Shiv Sena MP Pratap Sarnaik and detained his son Vihang Sarnaik in an alleged money laundering case.

In its Saamana editorial on Monday, the Shiv Sena criticised the Centre for using force to prevent farmers from entering the national Capital during the ongoing protests. “Our farmers are being treated as terrorists and attacked on Delhi borders while terrorists are killing our soldiers on the border in Kashmir,” the editorial read, according to PTI.

Referring to the Statue of Unity of former Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the editorial said that the leader led many farmers’ agitation against the British and that the “statue’s eyes must be moist seeing how farmers are being treated”.

The editorial also singled out Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for suggesting the presence of Khalistani separatists in the farmers’ protest. “BJP wants to create anarchy,” the Saamana piece asserted, according to PTI. “Khalistan is a closed chapter for which Indira Gandhi and General Arunkumar Vaidya laid down their lives.”

On Saturday, Khattar claimed that his government has “inputs” on the presence of Khalistani separatists in the ongoing farmers’ agitation. On being asked about the alleged involvement of separatists in the protests, Khattar said: “We have reports on some unwanted elements in the crowd. We will disclose the details once we get some solid evidence.”