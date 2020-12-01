Farm laws: Centre invites farmers for talks today at 3 pm, cites Covid and cold
On Monday, farmers said it was time for the prime minister to listen to their ‘mann ki baat’ or warned that the Centre will pay heavy price.
The Centre on Monday announced that it has invited representatives of the farmers’ unions for talks on Tuesday at 3 pm. It cited the coronavirus pandemic and the cold as reasons for the unconditional invitation.
Farmer leaders said they would meet on Tuesday morning to decide their response to the invitation, adding that they would consider it “positively”.
This came on the same day when farmers said it was time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their “mann ki baat” and warned that the Centre would have to pay a heavy price for not doing so otherwise. They maintained that their demands to withdraw the three agricultural laws were non-negotiable. Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have stayed outside the Tikri and Singhu border crossings for five days now.
Farmers and traders have alleged that the government wants to discontinue the minimum support price regime in the name of reforms. The government has maintained that farm laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.
Live updates
7.30 am: The Delhi Traffic Police advises commuters to take alternate routes as the Singhu border remains closed from both sides due to the farmers protest against the agriculture laws.
7.20 am: Late on Monday, the Centre announced that it has invited farmers for talks on Tuesday, reports The Indian Express. This is two days ahead of the scheduled date and came as the farmers rejected the previous invitation for conditional early talks.
The Ministry of Agriculture said in a press release that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar’s meeting with farmers is advanced due to the coronavirus and the cold. The farmers have been invited to Vigyan Bhavan at 3 pm for talks.
Jagmohan Singh, state general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakunda) says they have received the invitation for talks and will “positively consider” it. He says there is an emergency meeting of 30 farmers’ unions from Punjab at 8 am on Tuesday and final decision will be taken then.
7.10 am: A quick update of the developments from Monday:
- The farmers’ protest entered its fifth day and they urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their “mann ki baat”. They continued to insist on withdrawal of the farm laws.
- Modi, however, accused the Opposition of spreading rumours and creating doubts in the minds of farmers about the benefits of the new agriculture laws. At a public event in Varanasi, the prime minister, while inaugurating a six-lane widening project, alleged that the Opposition had a penchant for questioning every policy of the government, and spreading falsehood about its intentions.
- Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, which is part of the National Democratic Alliance and an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan, threatened to quit the alliance if the Centre did not withdraw the three new farm laws.
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the central government must allay fears of the farmers and make it clear that the new agricultural laws would not dismantle the minimum support price mechanism, under which the Centre buys their produce.
- The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Information Technology Cell head Amit Malviya alleged that the ongoing farmers’ protests have “Khalistani and Maoist” links. He, however, did not provide any evidence to support his claim.