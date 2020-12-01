7.30 am: The Delhi Traffic Police advises commuters to take alternate routes as the Singhu border remains closed from both sides due to the farmers protest against the agriculture laws.

7.20 am: Late on Monday, the Centre announced that it has invited farmers for talks on Tuesday, reports The Indian Express. This is two days ahead of the scheduled date and came as the farmers rejected the previous invitation for conditional early talks.

The Ministry of Agriculture said in a press release that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar’s meeting with farmers is advanced due to the coronavirus and the cold. The farmers have been invited to Vigyan Bhavan at 3 pm for talks.

Jagmohan Singh, state general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakunda) says they have received the invitation for talks and will “positively consider” it. He says there is an emergency meeting of 30 farmers’ unions from Punjab at 8 am on Tuesday and final decision will be taken then.

7.10 am: A quick update of the developments from Monday:

  • The farmers’ protest entered its fifth day and they urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their “mann ki baat”. They continued to insist on withdrawal of the farm laws.
  • Modi, however, accused the Opposition of spreading rumours and creating doubts in the minds of farmers about the benefits of the new agriculture laws. At a public event in Varanasi, the prime minister, while inaugurating a six-lane widening project, alleged that the Opposition had a penchant for questioning every policy of the government, and spreading falsehood about its intentions.
  • Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, which is part of the National Democratic Alliance and an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan, threatened to quit the alliance if the Centre did not withdraw the three new farm laws.
  • Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the central government must allay fears of the farmers and make it clear that the new agricultural laws would not dismantle the minimum support price mechanism, under which the Centre buys their produce.
  • The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Information Technology Cell head Amit Malviya alleged that the ongoing farmers’ protests have “Khalistani and Maoist” links. He, however, did not provide any evidence to support his claim.