Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the government’s approach towards handling the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three newly-passed agriculture laws.

“Our providers are protesting on streets and those who lie are giving speeches on the TV,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. “We are indebted to the farmers. We can only repay by giving them their rights, not by insulting them or using lathis and tear gas against them.”

अन्नदाता सड़कों-मैदानों में धरना दे रहे हैं,

और

‘झूठ’ टीवी पर भाषण!



किसान की मेहनत का हम सब पर क़र्ज़ है।



ये क़र्ज़ उन्हें न्याय और हक़ देकर ही उतरेगा, न कि उन्हें दुत्कार कर, लाठियाँ मारकर और आंसू गैस चलाकर।



जागिए, अहंकार की कुर्सी से उतरकर सोचिए और किसान का अधिकार दीजिए। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 1, 2020

On Monday too, Gandhi had released a video message urging common people and Congress workers to extend help and support to the agitating farmers.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday criticised Gandhi calling him a “confused leader”.

“Rahul Gandhi is the most confused leader in the world,” Tiwari told PTI, at Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur city. “He does not know about farm laws passed recently. The farm laws that Parliament has passed recently have been accepted by all the states of the country except the Congress government of Punjab.”

The BJP leader also accused Congress and other opposition parties of provoking farmers against the new laws.

The farmers’ protest at Tikri and Singhu borders of the national Capital entered the sixth day on Tuesday. Thirty-six farmers’ unions have accepted the Centre’s invitation for early talks at 3 pm on Tuesday in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan in an attempt to find a resolution to the escalating protests.

