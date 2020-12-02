At least eight people were killed after a sand-laden truck overturned on a sports utility vehicle, or SUV, in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, NDTV reported.

The vehicle, Mahindra Scorpio, was stationary when the truck overturned. The occupants of the vehicle were returning from a marriage ceremony.

Kaushambi District Magistrate Amit Kumar Singh said that the incident took place at 3.30 am. “There were eight persons inside the Scorpio car on which the truck overturned.” the district magistrate said. “Seven people, including the driver, died immediately.”

Singh said that the tyre of the truck had burst, causing it to topple. He added that an inquiry into the incident was underway.

The incident occured at around 3:30 am. There were 8 persons inside the Scorpio car on which the truck overturned. 7 people including the driver, died immediately. The truck had a tyre burst because of which it had overturned. Further probe is being conducted: DM, Kaushambi https://t.co/ljD2AD5sDU pic.twitter.com/yIRNiGAeKR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 2, 2020

The Kaushambi Police said that their personnel were on the spot and taking necessary actions.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has directed officials to provide immediate relief to the survivors and family members of all those killed, his office said in a tweet. “Chief Minister Adityanath has expressed grief at the death of the all those killed in the Kaushambi road accident,” the chief minister’s office said. “He has expressed condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the peace of the departed souls.”