The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to make community service at coronavirus care centres mandatory for people found without protective masks, Bar and Bench reported. The court’s order came on a petition seeking an increase in the fine amount for not wearing face covers.

A bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pardiwala said that a person will have to do community service for four to six hours a day for a period ranging from five to 15 days. The court said that the tasks assigned to a person should be of a “non-medical” nature.

“The duty can include activities such as cleaning, housekeeping, help in cooking and serving food, preparation of record, data feeding, etc,” the court said, according to The Indian Express.

The Gujarat High Court ordered the government to come up with a policy to impose community service as punishment.

The bench noted that the fines for violating coronavirus-related safety rules will continue to be imposed.

The Gujarat High Court had on Tuesday said that it was in a dilemma about whether or not to order community service. The government had told the court that it wanted to implement the proposal but its enforcement would be a challenge.

Gujarat is one of India’s worst coronavirus-affected states. It has registered more than 2 lakh cases and 4,004 deaths so far. Amid a surge in cases last month, Gujarat had to reimpose night curfew in Ahmedabad. Similar curbs were also enforced in in Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara.

India’s coronavirus tally rose to 94,99,413 on Wednesday as it registered 36,603 new cases in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 501 to 1,38,122. As many as 89,32,647 people have recovered from the infection in India.