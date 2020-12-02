A look at the headlines right now:

Transporters’ body extends support to farmer protests, threatens to stop operations in North India from December 8: Farm leaders demanded that the government convene a special session of Parliament, while Arvind Kejriwal accused Punjab CM of playing “low-level politics”. UK clears Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, roll out from next week: Residents in care homes for older adults and care home workers are the highest priority, the chairperson of Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. SC orders installation of CCTV cameras in every police station, offices of central agencies: It said the Human Right Commission and courts of the country can ask for the footage while dealing with complaints against the police. Amit Malviya’s tweet about farmer gets ‘manipulated media’ tag on Twitter: Several fact-checking websites reported that the BJP IT Cell head had shared a clipped video of the farmers’ protest to discredit Rahul Gandhi. Rs 5.25 crore missing from Gujarat’s Statue of Unity daily collection account, case filed: The police registered a case on a complaint by HDFC Bank, which had outsourced doorstep cash collection for offline tickets to a private firm. ‘Every case is different,’ says CJI on bail pleas of Arnab Goswami and Kerala journalist Kappan: The Uttar Pradesh government, meanwhile, told the Supreme Court that ‘shocking findings’ have emerged in the investigation so far against Siddique Kappan. Centre’s reply sought on plea against ‘360 degree surveillance’ of all citizens: The petition said authorities’ access to telephone and internet data in bulk was an infringement of the fundamental right to privacy of an individual. Spoke out about harassment in MJ Akbar case for public good, Priya Ramani tells court: The journalist made a fresh submission to the Court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, since a new judge has taken over the case now. US court strikes down Trump administration’s order limiting H-1B visas: The Department of Homeland Security had said the changes in the visa programme were needed because of job losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. Maharashtra to rename residential areas having caste-based names: Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde said the state government wants to abolish the caste system gradually.