A writ petition was filed on Thursday in the Bombay High Court seeking direction to Twitter to suspend actor Kangana Ranaut’s account, reported Live Law.

The petition stated that Ranaut’s posts on Twitter were responsible for “spreading continuous hatred, disharmony in the country and attempting to divide the country with her extremist tweets”, Bar and Bench reported. A part of the petition, accessed by Bar and Bench, also claimed that one of Ranaut’s tweet, terming the judiciary as “Pappu Sena”, amounts to contempt of court.

The petitioner also stated to have filed a complaint on the matter at Mumbai’s Andheri police station.

BREAKING: Plea filed against Kangana Ranaut in Bombay HC for getting her twitter account @KanganaTeam suspended for "spreading continuous hatred, disharmony in the country and attempting to divide the country with her extremist tweets."@TwitterIndia @OfficeofUT #BombayHC pic.twitter.com/Z01JTcNtrL — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 3, 2020

In October, Mumbai-based lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh had filed a complaint against Ranaut on the same grounds. He accused Ranaut of sedition and causing disharmony between two religious groups through her tweets. In his complaint before the Andheri Magistrate Court, the lawyer had said that the actor had “no respect for varied communities of India, law of the land and authorised government bodies”.

However, it could not be confirmed if the petition filed on Thursday was moved by Deshmukh as well.

In April, Twitter had suspended the account of Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel, who also works as the actor’s manager, for posts that amounted to hate speech.