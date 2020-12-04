Equity benchmark index Sensex on Friday crossed 45,000 for the first time, as the Reserve Bank of India the repo rate unchanged at 4% for a third straight time. It went as high as 45,033.19 during the early hours of trading.

The central bank also revised India’s real Gross Domestic Product growth projection for the year 2020-’21 from -9.5% to -7.5%. The RBI had predicted in its October assessment that the economy would contract by 9.5%. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the recovery in rural demand was likely to become stronger and urban demand was also gaining momentum.

At 11.20 am, the BSE Sensex gained 320.88 points, or 0.72% to settle at 44,953.53, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 96.95 points, or 0.74% and was trading at 13,230.85.

UltraTech Cement, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex gainers. Meanwhile, Hindalco, UltraTech Cement, Grasim and Bharti Airtel were the major gainers on Nifty50.

Sensex breaches another milestone .. hits an intraday high of 45,023 in early trading hours on Friday @IndianExpress — Sandeep Singh (@Tweetsandeep) December 4, 2020

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged. “We will use various instruments at appropriate time to ensure enough liquidity,” the RBI governor said, according to The Business Standard. The central bank that controls the reverse repo rate separately decided to keep it unchanged at 3.35%.

The repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends to its clients generally against government securities. The reverse repo rate, on the other hand, allows banks to deposit funds with the central bank and earn interest on it.

“MPC decided to continue with accommodative stands of monetary policy as long as necessary, at least till current financial year and into next year to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of coronavirus while ensuring that inflation remains within the target,” Das said.