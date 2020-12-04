In a controversial statement, a Bajrang Dal worker in Assam’s Cachar district on Thursday threatened to assault Hindus if they visit a church on Christmas, Northeast Today reported.

“If Hindus go and visit churches on Christmas day, they will get brutally beaten,” Mithu Nath, District General Secretary of Bajrang Dal said, while speaking at an event. “They are locking temples in Shillong and we are going and celebrating with them. This cannot happen, we will not allow this to happen.”

Nath was referring to a recent incident in the Meghalaya capital, where the Vivekananda Cultural Centre, in the city’s Quinton Road, was allegedly locked up by members of the Khasi Students Union, according to Northeast Today. The centre is a part of the local branch of the Ramakrishna Mission. However, speaking to the website, the mission’s secretary confirmed that that the temple in its premises was not locked up and matter was only related to the cultural centre.

Nath, however, referred to the matter to back his threat against Hindus who might visit a church.

“I know what the headlines will be on December 26,” Nath said. “Bajrang Dal goons vandalised Oriental School will be the news in every newspaper, but we don’t care. We will not allow Hindus in programmes during Christmas when they are locking gates of temples in Shillong.”

He further said that the Hindutva group takes pride in being called “gunda” [goons]. “The press calls us Gunda Gang,” Nath said. “If our Hindu girls are touched and harassed we will become gundas and we are proud of it.”