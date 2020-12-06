United States’ incumbent President Donald Trump on Saturday once again claimed, without citing evidence, that the presidential elections in the country were fixed, reported AFP.

“It’s rigged. It’s a fixed deal,” Trump said at a rally in Valdosta in Georgia. “We are winning this election...We will still win it.”

Trump and his wife Melania were campaigning in Georgia on behalf of two Republican Senate candidates facing an important runoff on January 5. The runoff races will decide which party controls the US Senate, according to AFP.

Trump’s Republican party currently has a slim majority in the upper chamber, and a victory in the runoffs would allow it to counter the Democratic administration of President-elect Joe Biden. However, if the Democrats win the two remaining seats, they would control half the seats in the Senate and the vice president would be able to act as a tie-breaker. The Democrats already control the lower chamber, the House of Representatives.

“The voters of Georgia will determine which party runs every committee, writes every piece of legislation, controls every single taxpayer dollar,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets on Saturday, Trump pressed Republican Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp to call a special session of the state legislature to overturn President-elect Biden’s victory in the state.

I will easily & quickly win Georgia if Governor @BrianKempGA or the Secretary of State permit a simple signature verification. Has not been done and will show large scale discrepancies. Why are these two “Republicans” saying no? If we win Georgia, everything else falls in place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2020

In the US presidential elections held in November, Biden won Georgia by just under 12,000 votes, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992 to win the Republican stronghold.