Coronavirus: India’s tally rises to 96.77 lakh with 32,981 new cases
Amarinder Singh urged PM Modi to ensure priority allocation of Covid-19 vaccine to Punjab on account of its higher mortality rate.
India recorded 32,981 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the country’s tally to 96,77,203. The toll rose to 1,40,573 with 391 more deaths. The number of active cases stood at 3,96,729 while more than 91 lakh people have recovered from the disease in the country so far.
Amarinder Singh on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure priority allocation of Covid-19 vaccine to Punjab on account of its higher mortality rate.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 6.70 crore people and killed over 15.35 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.30 crore people have recovered from the infection.
Live updates
10.01 am: Jharkhand registers 92 new coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the state’s tally to 1,10,278, PTI reports. The toll rises by seven to 986.
9.56 am: A fire broke out at a Covid-19 hospital at Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday, reports PTI. No casualties were reported.
The blaze erupted around 9 pm on Sunday due to a short-circuit in an air- conditioning unit, an unidentified official told the news agency. Fire personnel from a local fire station reached the spot and doused the blaze within an hour, he said.
9.55 am: Moncef Slaoui, the head of the United States government’s effort to develop a vaccine against Covid-19, on Sunday praised President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to ask all Americans to wear masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus, saying the practice is key as the country awaits widespread distribution of the vaccine, reports CNN.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Slaoui told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union”. “It’s never too late. This pandemic is ravaging the country. We all need to take our precaution, wear our masks, wash our hands, keep our distance, remain aware that this virus is a killer.”
9.50 am: A couple in Rajasthan got married in a Covid Centre, wearing personal protection equipment, on Sunday, after the bride tested positive for coronavirus on her wedding day, ANI reports.
9.47 am: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested two persons after a group of health workers in a Meerut locality were allegedly attacked with stones and were stopped from taking a coronavirus patient to hospital, The Indian Express reports. A first information report has been lodged at Partapur police station. “We are trying to identify others involved in the incident,” said Additional Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi, also acting in-charge of Partapur police station. “More arrests are likely,”
9.42 am: President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 76-year-old former New York mayor has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent days and weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss. On numerous occasions he has met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask.
Trump wished Giuliani a speedy recovery. “Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC [New York City], and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” he tweets. “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”
9.28 am: The Serum Institute of India on Sunday became the first indigenous company to apply to the Drugs Controller General of India for emergency use authorisation of its Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus in the country, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying.
9.24 am: Telangana reported 517 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the state’s tally to 2,73,858. The toll rises by two to 1,474.
9.22 am: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure priority allocation of Covid-19 vaccine to Punjab on account of its higher mortality rate and high levels of co-morbidities in the state, reports PTI.
In a letter to Modi, the chief minister said despite its relatively low caseload, Punjab has a higher fatality rate, therefore, it needs special attention in the allocation of the vaccine once available. Punjab has so far reported over 1.55 lakh coronavirus cases and 4,905 deaths.
9.15 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday
- Nearly 11% of 32,903 coronavirus patients in Delhi, who tested negative through rapid antigen tests, were found to be infected with Covid-19 when they took a real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction, or an RT-PCR test, between September 1 and November 7. The Centre had in September asked all states and Union Territories to mandatorily retest all symptomatic cases, who were found to be Covid-19 negative in rapid antigen tests, through RT-PCR, so that no positive case is missed. Antigen tests have a high rate of false negative results.
- Pharmaceutical company Pfizer has sought approval from India’s drug regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India, for emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine, PTI reported quoting sources. The application was reportedly submitted on December 4. There is, however, no official confirmation from the company so far.
- The United Kingdom is preparing to become the first country to roll out Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine this week, initially making the shot available at hospitals before distributing stocks to doctors’ clinics. The first doses are set to be administered on Tuesday, December 8, with the National Health Service giving top priority to vaccinating those above the age of 80, frontline healthcare workers and care home staff and residents.