The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to not undertake any construction or demolition for the Central Vista Project after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the new Parliament building on December 10, Live Law reported.

“You can lay the foundation stone, you can carry on paperwork but no construction or demolition, no cutting down any trees,” the Supreme Court told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The court also rebuked the government for “moving forward aggressively” on the project even before a decision was given on the petitions challenging it.

In September, Tata Projects Limited won the bid to construct the new Parliament building. It is part of the Central Vista project. The project has been challenged in the Supreme Court while the Opposition too have raised questions. The government has justified its decision to build a new Parliament building by saying that the current one was “showing signs of distress and over-use”.

The Central Vista is an iconic three-km stretch in the heart of New Delhi that runs from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. Flanked by large green spaces and containing significant structures such as Parliament, the Secretariat buildings and the National Archives, it is recognised around the world as a striking example of innovative urban planning and architecture.