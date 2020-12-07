The big news: Bharat Bandh from 11 am to 3 pm tomorrow to protest farm laws, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Serum Institute sought emergency use approval for its Covid vaccine in India, and SC allowed foundation ceremony for new Parliament building.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kerala to move SC against agricultural laws; farmers say Bharat Bandh will be peaceful: The Centre asked states to tighten security, ensure peace ahead of Tuesday’s strike. Amid protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India can’t build new century with old laws.
- Serum Institute of India applies for emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine: The firm has tied up with UK-based drug manufacturer AstraZeneca and the Oxford University to produce a vaccine in India.
- SC gives permission for Central Vista project’s foundation ceremony but bars any construction: The court rebuked the government for ‘moving forward aggressively’ on the project even before a decision was given on the petitions against it.
- BJP accuses opposition parties of ‘shameful double standards’ amid farm law protests: Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, said the BJP should withdraw the farm laws or step down. The NCP alleged the BJP was using Sharad Pawar’s old letters on APMC Act, private sector entry to ‘confuse people’. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav was detained during protest against legislations in Lucknow. Thousands in London also protested against the laws, many were arrested for breaching coronavirus guidelines.
- At least one dead, 315 hospitalised after undiagnosed illness spreads through Eluru in Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visits hospitals and hold a meeting with district officials on Monday.
- Missing Indian Navy pilot Nishant Singh’s body recovered 11 days after jet crash, say reports: The identity of the recovered body can be confirmed only after a DNA test.
- Electoral bonds worth Rs 6,210 crore sold since 2018, Rs 1.85 crore of taxpayers’ money spent, reveals RTI: It also said that almost 6,60,000 electoral bonds had been printed till March 19, but only 12,452 were sold till then.
- SC refuses to hear Republic TV plea seeking quashing of FIRs against staff, transfer of cases to CBI: The court said that the petition sought all the reliefs and they cannot be entertained in the same plea.
- In Jammu and Kashmir DDC polls, 50% total voter turnout recorded in the fourth phase: The highest turnout of 75.42% was recorded in Jammu’s Poonch district, and the lowest of 1.96% was registered in Shopian district of Kashmir.
- Iran says satellite-controlled gun was used to kill top nuclear scientist: Ali Fadavi, the deputy commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards, said the weapon fired 13 shots at Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.