Farmer protests: Bharat Bandh today from 11 am, police warn of strict action against protestors
The police of Delhi and Haryana have issued separate travel and traffic advisories for people looking to enter or leave the Capital.
Farmers have been protesting the laws for nearly two months in Punjab and Haryana. The situation escalated twelve days ago when tens of thousands of them marched to the Capital, where they clashed with police who used tear gas, water cannons and batons against them. The farmers have since camped along the borders in the outskirts of Delhi and have said they won’t leave until the government rolls back what they call “black laws.”
The Centre has made several attempts to placate the farmers. But five rounds of talks have failed to break the impasse so far. Another round of negotiations is scheduled for December 9.
7.35 am: Seven borders that are completely closed due to the farmers’ protest are Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Jharoda, Piao Maniyari, and Mangesh in outer and south-western parts of the city and Chilla border, connecting Delhi and Noida, in east Delhi, reports the Hindustan Times.
Apart from these points, the Delhi-Meerut expressway at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border is closed for vehicles coming to Delhi from Ghaziabad side, while the opposite carriageway through which vehicles move towards Ghaziabad is open. The service road of NH-24 at the UP gate border is also closed as the protesting farmers have occupied it for the past 10 days.
7.30 am: Bank unions have said they stand in solidarity with the farmers but will not participate in the bandh, reports NDTV. They will, however, wear black badges while on duty and stage protests after or before working hours. Almost all commercial transport and truck unions, though, will participate in the agitation, and supply of dairy products, fruits and vegetables is likely to be impacted.
7.25 am: Political parties like the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena, Aam Aadmi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Samajwadi Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Indian National Lok Dal have supported the bandh call. The AAP will hold a peaceful demonstration at 11 am at the ITO crossing in the Capital in support of the nationwide strike, reports the Hindustan Times.
7.20 am: The Delhi Police warn of strict action against protestors who disrupt traffic, or force others to participate in the agitation. Delhi Police Commissioner N Srivastava said Section 144 of the Code of Criminal procedure, prohibiting large gatherings of people, was also imposed, reports the Hindustan Times. “Our maximum strength will be on roads and an elaborate traffic and security arrangement has been put in place for the nationwide strike,” he adds. “Nobody will be allowed to take the law in his or her hands.”
7.20 am: The police of Delhi and Haryana have issued separate travel and traffic advisories for people looking to enter or leave the Capital, which is likely to bear the brunt of the bandh after farmers camped at junctions along the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana borders warning they will cut off road access to the city. Traffic on National Highways 9, 19, 24, 44 and 48 will be disrupted, with either sections or the whole of these roads closed, reports NDTV.
7.14 am: A Bharat Bandh, or a countrywide shutdown, has been called by the farmers who are protesting against the new agricultural laws on Tuesday from 11 am to 3 pm. As part of the agitation, farmers said they would block all the roads leading up to Delhi. The toll plazas of the highways leading to Delhi will also be occupied. Farmer leaders, however, said the Bharat Bandh will be peaceful, and no shops and establishments will be forcibly closed.
7.08 am: Here are the top updates from Monday
- Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar said that the state government will challenge the controversial farm laws in the Supreme Court.
- Amid the continuing standoff between farmers’ groups and the central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that reforms are needed for development.“We cannot build the next century with the laws of the previous century,” Modi said. “Some laws that used to be good in the past century have become a burden in the present century. ”
- Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was detained during a protest against the farm laws in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Police deployed its personnel outside his residence and the party’s office in Lucknow, ahead of Yadav’s visit to a march.
- The Bharatiya Janata Party accused Opposition parties of “shameful double standards” citing instances where it claimed that they supported provisions similar to the three new agriculture laws. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that the Congress’ manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls had promised to repeal the Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act and make agri-trade free from all restrictions.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Narendra Modi government should either withdraw the three new agriculture laws or step down.
- The Bharatiya Janata Party has attacked the Nationalist Congress Party for its “double standards”. The saffron party said that when Sharad Pawar was the former Union agriculture minister in the United Progressive Alliance government, he sought to invite private players into the agriculture sector. Letters of Pawar’s support to private sector entry into agriculture surfaced on social media as the NCP firmly opposed the farm laws. The Nationalist Congress Party, in turn, issued clarifications.