Coronavirus: Daily infection tally climbs by 21%, total cases touch 97.35 lakh
The toll rose to 1,41,360 with 402 more deaths.
India recorded 32,080 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 97,35,850. The toll rose to 1,41,360 with 402 more deaths. More than 92.1 lakh people have recovered from the disease so far. The daily infections tally climbed by nearly 21%.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 6.81 crore people and killed over 15.55 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.38 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.42 am: The Union health ministry said on Tuesday that three Covid-19 vaccines, developed by Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer, are under active consideration of India’s drug regulator, adding that there is hope that early licensing is possible for all or any of them, according to News18.
9.37 am: Jharkhand registers 182 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 1,10,639, reports PTI. The overall tally includes 988 fatalities, 1,753 active cases and 1,07,898 recoveries.
9.28 am: Royal Caribbean “cruise-to-nowhere” to return to dock after one of the passenger tests positive for the coronavirus, reports Reuters. Other passengers are quarantined in their cabins.
9.11 am: United States President Donald Trump signs an executive order prioritising access of Covid-19 vaccines to Americans first, reports PTI. Trump says he is ready to invoke the Defence Production Act if necessary to ensure that Covid-19 vaccines first get to the Americans. The Defence Production Act allows a president to force private manufacturers to ramp up production and give the federal government priority on any orders it places.
9.08 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research conducted 10,22,712 Covid-19 tests on Tuesday. It has till Tuesday tested 14,98,36,767 samples.
