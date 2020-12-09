The Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday seized drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore after raids at several locations in Mumbai, in what the agency called the “biggest seizure” in the case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, PTI reported. The NCB arrested drug supplier Regel Mahakal after the raids.

Mahakal allegedly sold drugs to Anuj Keshwani, another accused in the drugs case. Keshwani was arrested in September.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said that agency cannot disclose Mahakal’s links with actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, NDTV reported.

Showik Chakraborty was granted bail on December 2, nearly three months after his arrest in the drugs case. Rhea Chakraborty got bail in October. She was accused of procuring drugs for Rajput. The NCB said that she was an “active member of a drug syndicate”.

The NCB had also arrested two alleged drug dealers named Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar in the case. The agency said that Parihar knew Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, who allegedly procured drugs on the instructions of Showik Chakraborty.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide. Rhea Chakraborty was accused by Rajput’s family of siphoning off his money and drugging him.

Three central agencies – the NCB, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate – were drawn into the investigation. The NCB began an investigation into drug consumption within the film industry after Rajput’s death in June.

The anti-drug agency claimed to have unearthed a close nexus between illegal drug consumption and the film industry. The agency questioned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the same matter.