At least five civilians were injured on Wednesday in a grenade explosion at the main market in Singhpora neighbourhood of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, reported ANI.

“An Over Ground Worker hurled a grenade in Singhpora when security convoy was passing through [the] national highway,” said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar. “Four-five civilians were injured and all of them are stable at the hospital. We are finding out the outfit behind this, they will be arrested soon.”

Some of the injured were later referred to the SMHS for advanced treatment. The wounded were identified as Ghulam Mohammad Parray, Gulzar Ahmad Khan, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Zubair Ahmad Dar, all three residents of Singhpora. The other two were Tabasum, a resident of Handwara district, and Farman Ali from Uttar Pradesh, according to Greater Kashmir.

Following the explosion, a search operation was initiated by a joint team of the 29 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Groups, and the Central Reserve Police Force.

The incident came on the day three Al-Badr militants were killed in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Al-Badr was allegedly formed by the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence in 1998, and operates from the Jammu and Kashmir region. A civilian was also injured in the gunfight between the militants and the security forces.

Wednesday’s attacks were the latest in a series of such incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. On December 6, a police officer and a civilian were injured in cross-firing after an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Srinagar.

On December 4, unidentified assailants shot at a candidate for the ongoing District Development Council polls at Sagam Kokernag area in Anantnag district during the second phase of voting. Anees-ul-Islam Ganie was contesting as an Independent from the Sagam constituency in Anantnag.