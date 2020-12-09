A 25-year-old Dalit man was beaten to death in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh because he had touched the food served at a feast, The Times of India reported on Wednesday, citing the police.

The incident took place on Monday in Kishanpur village, about 450 km from Bhopal and close to the Uttar Pradesh border. According to the police, the victim, Devraj Anuragi, was called to clean up after a party. But the accused – Bhoora Soni and Santosh Pal – got angry when they saw Anuragi eat the food at the party and beat him to death with sticks, Gaurihar Station House Officer Jaswant Singh Rajput said.

Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma told reporters that the Dalit man died on Monday night after complaining of chest pain, PTI reported. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Sharma added that both Soni and Pal are on the run and that the police are looking for them.

Last month, a 50-year-old Dalit farm worker in Karod village of Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district was beaten to death by two men for allegedly not having a matchbox.

In July this year, Guna had witnessed another tragic incident involving a Dalit farmer couple, who consumed poison in front of police and district administration, in a bid to stop an anti-encroachment drive. The two were hospitalised and discharged after a few days, while the collector of Guna and the superintendent of police were removed from their posts.