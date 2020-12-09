A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Farmers reject Centre’s proposal to resolve deadlock on agricultural laws, call for protest on Monday: Meanwhile, the Opposition urged the president to repeal the laws. Shiv Sena said that the Bharat Bandh was a befitting reply to ‘state-sponsored anarchy’.
  2. Centre said emergency use approval of Serum Institute, Biotech vaccines was not rejected: Reports claimed that the vaccines developed by both the companies have not been cleared due to inadequate safety and efficacy data.
  3. IAF asks Netflix to cut scenes from Anil Kapoor’s ‘AK vs AK’ for wrong uniform; actor apologises: In a teaser for the movie, the actor is seen using foul language and dancing drunk on stage while wearing the Indian Air Force uniform.
  4. Indo-China ties in most difficult phase, says S Jaishankar, blames Beijing for violating agreements: The foreign minister claimed that China has offered ‘five differing explanations’ for violating agreements on the Line of Actual Control.
  5. BJP’s performance in Rajasthan local polls is a symbol of trust in PM Modi, claims JP Nadda: The saffron party was leading in majority of seats in local body polls, but counting is still under way.
  6. In TRP scam, Republic TV moves NHRC over alleged torture of employee by Mumbai Police: Arnab Goswami moved Bombay High Court seeking stay on Mumbai Police’s investigation.
  7. Mehbooba Mufti says she was illegally detained thrice within a fortnight: She asked why BJP leaders were allowed to campaign freely for the District Development Council polls, while her movement was restricted due to security reasons.
  8. NCB arrests drug supplier after ‘biggest seizure’ in Sushant Singh Rajput case: The agency raided multiple locations in Mumbai and seized drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore.
  9. Central Vista project is a ‘symbol of national pride, strong India,’ Telangana CM writes to PM Modi: K Chandrasekhar Rao said the new Parliament building was ‘long overdue’, even as Opposition parties have criticised the project.
  10. US Supreme Court rejects Republicans’ attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania: The Supreme Court issued a one-line order, without any comment from the nine justices.