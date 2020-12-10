Farm laws protests: ‘Pakistan and China have a hand behind it,’ claims Union minister
The farmers’ protest against the agricultural legislations entered the 15th day on Thursday.
Union minister Raosaheb Danve has claimed that the farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws were incited by Pakistan and China, the same way Muslims in India were provoked to agitate against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
As protests intensified over the last two weeks, several leaders of the Narendra Modi government have called the farmers “misguided” and alleged they have “Khalistani and Maoist” links, without providing evidence to support their claim.
Meanwhile, Farmers’ unions on Wednesday rejected a written proposal sent by the Centre, detailing the amendments it was willing to make to the three agriculture laws. The farm unions said they would strengthen their agitation with a nationwide protest on December 14.
Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping along Delhi borders for 15 days, saying they won’t leave until the government rolls back what they have called the “black laws”. The Centre has tried to allay farmers’ fears about the new laws in several rounds of talks, offering to make amendments, but has refused to repeal the legislations.
Live updates
8.40 am: The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) says it plans to demand the release of several “intellectuals and human rights activists”, who were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for alleged Maoist links and for instigating Delhi riots, on Human Rights Day on Thursday, reports The Indian Express.
Pictures of more than 20 accused, including Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, will be put up on a stage near the Tikri border, the farmers’ union says. “We will celebrate International Human Rights Day at Baba Banda Singh Nagar, near Tikri border, to raise our voices for the release of intellectuals and human rights activists,” says Jhanda Singh Jethuke, senior vice-president of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan).
8.34 am: Punjab Cabinet minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday hit out at the ruling National Democratic Alliance government, alleging that it was trying to sabotage the farmers’ protest, reports the Hindustan Times. Channi said that instead of resolving the issue, the Centre was trying to intimidate Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
“The BJP government should refrain from filing ED [Enforcement Directorate] and CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] cases,” he said in a statement. “The people of the state, the Congress party, and the state government stand with the chief minister.”
8.28 am: Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday claimed that the farmers’ protest was a conspiracy of China and Pakistan, reports PTI. Danve likened the agitation against the contentious farm laws to the protests against the Citizenship Act of last year.
“The agitation that is going on is not that of farmers, China and Pakistan have a hand behind this,” he said. “Muslims in this country were incited first. What was said [to them]? That NRC is coming, CAA is coming and Muslims will have to leave this country in six months. Did a single Muslim leave?”
8.25 am: The farmers’ protest against the agricultural legislations enters the 15th day on Thursday, as hundreds of thousands of them, who are camping in the outskirts of Delhi, vowed to not go back till the Centre abolishes what they have called the “black laws”.
8.20 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- Farmers’ unions rejected a written proposal sent by the Centre, detailing the amendments it was willing to make to the three agriculture laws. They said they would intensify their agitation against the legislations with a nationwide protest on Monday. Members of the Krantikari Kisan Union also said that they will block the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Saturday.
- A five-member delegation of opposition parties met President Ram Nath Kovind and sought the repeal of the three farm laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting. The opposition leaders also raised concerns that the laws threatened the country’s food security, laid basis for abolishment of the Minimum Support Price regime and exposed the agriculture sector to the “caprices of multinational agri-business corporates and domestic corporates”.
- The Shiv Sena said that the Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ unions protesting against the agricultural laws was a befitting reply to the “state-sponsored anarchy”. Opposition parties, along with trade unions, retail and transport associations and many professional bodies, supported the nationwide shutdown on Tuesday from 11 am to 3 pm to repeal the three contentious laws.
- The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s movement was still restricted and the main gate of his residence was kept closed by the police. The Delhi Police, however, denied the charge. On Tuesday, the party had claimed that Kejriwal was put under house arrest after he met farmers at the city’s Singhu border. The police had dismissed those claims as well.