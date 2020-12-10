9.42 am: The coronavirus tally in Thane goes up to 2,34,347 after the district registers 562 new cases, reports PTI. The overtally includes 6,670 active cases, 2,21,899 recoveries, 5,778 deaths.

9.40 am: The expert committee scrutinising applications by three firms for emergency use authorisation of their Covid-19 vaccines in India on Wednesday asked the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for additional late-stage safety and efficacy data from their ongoing clinical trials, reports The Indian Express. Pfizer, the third applicant, has sought more time to present its data.

9.26 am: Britain’s medicine regulator asks people with a history of anaphylaxis to a medicine or food not to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, reports Reuters. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency adds there had been two reports of anaphylaxis and one report of a possible allergic reaction since the rollout began.

9.20 am: India registers 31,521 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 97,67,371, according to the Union Health Ministry. The toll rises by 412 deaths to 1,41,772. There are 3,72,293 active cases and 92,53,306 recoveries.

9.00 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday

  • The Union Health Ministry dismissed reports claiming that the government has rejected drug manufacturers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech’s proposals for emergency use of a coronavirus vaccine in the country.
  • The coronavirus vaccine developed by the Oxford University and United Kingdom-based drugmaker AstraZeneca has 90% efficacy in a small group who got a half-dose first, but only 62% among them were given two full doses.
  • The Supreme Court said that there was no need to put up posters outside the homes of coronavirus patients, unless there were specific directions from the competent authority.
  • Sixty-four envoys and high commissioners of various countries took a tour of the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, where a vaccine against the coronavirus is being developed.
  • The Supreme Court directs the Centre and states to submit detailed responses in three days on adherence to safety rules like wearing face masks and observing physical distancing norms in hospitals as well as fire safety guidelines  