Coronavirus: India registers 31,521 new cases, marginally lower than Wednesday; tally at 97.67 lakh
Britain’s medicine regulator asked people with a history of anaphylaxis to a medicine or food not to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
India registered 31,521 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 97,67,371. The toll rose to 1,41,772 with 412 more deaths. More than 92.5 lakh people have recovered from the disease so far. The daily count of infection is marginally lower than Wednesday.
Britain’s medicine regulator has asked people with a history of anaphylaxis to medicine or food not to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said that there had been two reports of anaphylaxis and one of a possible allergic reaction since the rollout began.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 6.88 crore people and killed over 15.68 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.43 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
9.42 am: The coronavirus tally in Thane goes up to 2,34,347 after the district registers 562 new cases, reports PTI. The overtally includes 6,670 active cases, 2,21,899 recoveries, 5,778 deaths.
9.40 am: The expert committee scrutinising applications by three firms for emergency use authorisation of their Covid-19 vaccines in India on Wednesday asked the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for additional late-stage safety and efficacy data from their ongoing clinical trials, reports The Indian Express. Pfizer, the third applicant, has sought more time to present its data.
9.26 am: Britain’s medicine regulator asks people with a history of anaphylaxis to a medicine or food not to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, reports Reuters. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency adds there had been two reports of anaphylaxis and one report of a possible allergic reaction since the rollout began.
9.20 am: India registers 31,521 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 97,67,371, according to the Union Health Ministry. The toll rises by 412 deaths to 1,41,772. There are 3,72,293 active cases and 92,53,306 recoveries.
9.00 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- The Union Health Ministry dismissed reports claiming that the government has rejected drug manufacturers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech’s proposals for emergency use of a coronavirus vaccine in the country.
- The coronavirus vaccine developed by the Oxford University and United Kingdom-based drugmaker AstraZeneca has 90% efficacy in a small group who got a half-dose first, but only 62% among them were given two full doses.
- The Supreme Court said that there was no need to put up posters outside the homes of coronavirus patients, unless there were specific directions from the competent authority.
- Sixty-four envoys and high commissioners of various countries took a tour of the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, where a vaccine against the coronavirus is being developed.
- The Supreme Court directs the Centre and states to submit detailed responses in three days on adherence to safety rules like wearing face masks and observing physical distancing norms in hospitals as well as fire safety guidelines