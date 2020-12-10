Seventeen men allegedly gangraped a woman in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday. The police have filed a first information report against the accused.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, when the woman and her husband were returning from a village market. She told the police that five men dragged her to the bushes and the other accused overpowered her husband, India Today reported.

The woman added that the accused took turns to rape her. One of the men knew the complainant, according to Hindustan Times.

Sudarshan Mandal, deputy inspector general of Santhal region, told the newspaper that the woman could only identify one of the accused. “We have detained the accused for interrogation,” Mandal added.

The complainant was sent for a medical examinations. The National Commission for Women, meanwhile, took cognisance of the incident. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the police, asking them to complete the investigation in the case within two months, according to PTI.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the matter. Our Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to #DGP #Jharkhand seeking time-bound investigation in the matter. A copy of the letter has also been sent to SP #Dumkahttps://t.co/PDNdot1ddg — NCW (@NCWIndia) December 10, 2020

Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party Spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo hit out at the state government over the incident and demanded speedy investigation. “What else would you call this, if not jungle raj?” he said in a tweet. “The limits of cruelty are being crossed. Why do these criminals have no fear of the law. These demons must be arrested and given strict punishment through a fast-track court.”